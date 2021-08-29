Search our Archive

29/08/2021

Killoe beat Slashers in the 2020 Longford senior football championship final

Emmet Og retain the Connolly Cup in winning the county title for the 13th time

longford gaa

Killoe captain Daniel Mimnagh with the Connolly Cup along with sponsor David Hanley (Peter Hanley Motors) and Albert Cooney Pic: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Padraic O'Brien

Email:

padraig.obrien@longfordleader.ie

Killoe completed back-to-back triumphs in the Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship when they got the better of Longford Slashers in the Covid delayed 2020 final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday. 

Killoe Emmet Og . . . 0-13    Longford Slashers . . . 1-8

Just a couple of points separated the sides in the finish as Emmet Og won the county title for the 13th time and it was their greater scoring power that proved to be a decisive factor as Tommy Donohoe’s charges retained the coveted Connolly Cup.

Slashers also had to settle for second best against Killoe in the 2019 final and the sky-blues were left to rue some poor finishing which accounted for seven costly wides in the second half as they lacked a cutting edge in attack in failing to build on the powerful performances of Daire O'Brien and Tadhg McNevin who won the midfield battle. 

Having said that, Emmet Og (who led by 0-8 to 0-5 at the break) failed to convert three goal chances on the changeover and showed a lot of character to overcome the handicap of losing resolute defender Liam Hughes to a black card in the 43rd minute. 

Hughes was dismissed for a ten minute period in fouling Darragh O’Connell for a Slashers penalty which was duly dispatched to the corner of the net by Andrew Kelly.

And with the extra man advantage they got back on level terms (1-7 to 0-10) when Barry Gilleran fisted the ball over the bar in the 51st minute.

Killoe came storming back to score a couple of cracking points through Ryan Moffatt and Larry Moran and clinched another senior championship success when Moran fired over a free in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

There was one last chance for Slashers when they were awarded a free but goalkeeper Colm Farrell blasted the ball over the bar in his attempt to snatch a last gasp equalising goal.

It was a deserved victory for Emmet Og with their commanding centre-half-back Michael Quinn winning the man of the match award. 

KILLOE EMMET OG: Shane Fitzpatrick; Darren Moffatt, Liam Hughes, Evan Farrelly; James Moran, Michael Quinn, Niall Farrelly; Ryan Moffatt (0-1), Ronan Keogh; Euan Finneran, Daniel Mimnagh, Eamon Keogh (0-1); Ronan McGoldrick (0-3), Mark Hughes (0-4, two frees, one mark), Larry Moran (0-4, two frees).

Subs:- Ciaran Donohoe for E Finneran (39 mins); Gavin Hughes for D Mimnagh (three minutes into stoppage); Denis McGoldrick for J Moran (six minutes into stoppage time).

LONGFORD SLASHERS: Colm Farrell (0-1, free); Ronan Sheahan, Barry Gilleran (0-1), Dermot Brady; Adrian Duffy, Peter Lynn, Gerard Flynn; Daire O’Brien (0-1), Tadhg McNevin; Andrew Kelly (1-3, points from frees, goal from penalty), Andrew Dalton, Robbie O’Connell (0-1, free); Darragh O’Connell (0-1), Ruairi Clarke, Sean Clarke.

Subs:- Niall Mulligan for R O’Connell (44 mins); Robbie Clarke for Ruairi Clarke (50 mins). 

Referee: Aidan Dowler (Ardagh Moydow).

Pictured is Killoe captain Daniel Mimnagh with the Connolly Cup along with sponsor David Hanley (Peter Hanley Motors) and his daughter Maria with Longford GAA Chairperson Albert Cooney also in the presentation photo Picture: Syl Healy

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media