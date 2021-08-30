Search our Archive

Longford relatives immensely proud of Meath All-Ireland minor medal winner Hughie Corcoran

Hughie Corcoran of Meath celebrates with family members, including his dad Adrian, after the Electric Ireland GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship Final Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

All Ireland Minor Football Final:

On Saturday last, at Croke Park, Meath were crowned Electric Ireland GAA Football All-Ireland Minor champions thanks to a 1-12 to 1-11 victory over Tyrone, sparking plenty of celebrations locally.

Hughie Corcoran, at corner forward, played a significant role in ensuring that Meath captain Liam Collins lifted the Tom Markham Cup on behalf of the Royal County.

With strong Mullinalaghta connections, grandson of the late Hughie, originally from The Moore, Aughanoran, young Hughie performed very impressively and got his name on the score sheet slotting over three points.

Congratulations to Hughie and his team mates and best wishes to them for the future.

No doubt all your relations in Longford are proud of your magnificent achievement.

