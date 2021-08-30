Longford GAA results scoreboard

Search our Archive

30/08/2021

All County Football League Division 1
Fri, 27 Aug, Venue: Mc Gee Park, (Round 10), Colmcille 3-12 Abbeylara 1-12
Sat, 28 Aug, Venue: Higginstown, (Round 10), St. Mary's Granard 1-14 Fr Manning Gaels 0-10

Killoe beat Slashers in the 2020 Longford senior football championship final

Emmet Og retain the Connolly Cup in winning the county title for the 13th time

Killoe completed back-to-back triumphs in the Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship when they got the better of Longford Slashers in the Covid delayed 2020 final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday. 

Colmcille win the 2020 Longford Division 1 football league title

2020 All County Football League Division 1 Final

Colmcille got the perfect boost in the build up to the start of the 2021 senior football championship when they won the 2020 All County League title in fairly comfortable fashion

All County Football League Division 2
Sat, 28 Aug, Venue: Keenan Park, (Round 9), Ardagh Moydow GAA W/O Sean Connollys -

All County Football League Division 3
Tue, 24 Aug, Venue: Flood Park, (Round 7), Legan Sarsfields 3-12 Longford Slashers 1-12

All County Football League Division 4 Cup
Wed, 25 Aug, Venue: The Laurels, (Semi Final), Mullinalaghta St. Columba's 1-14 Fr Manning Gaels 1-12
Wed, 25 Aug, Venue: Higginstown, (Semi Final), St. Mary's Granard 3-9 Ardagh Moydow GAA 3-10

Hurling Championship League Stages
Sat, 28 Aug, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Round 2), Longford Slashers 1-14 Wolfe Tones 3-13

2020 Junior Football Championship
Wed, 25 Aug, Venue: Monaduff, (Semi Final), Killoe Young Emmets 3-7 Clonguish 0-13

Longford ladies beat Fermanagh to retain Intermediate status

TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship relegation play-off final

A superb save from goalkeeper Riane McGrath right at the end saw Longford Ladies retain their Intermediate Championship status for 2022 as they held out for a narrow win against a determined Fermanagh side at the Mullahoran grounds on Saturday.

Juvenile A Football Cup
Thu, 26 Aug, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), Granard 4-8 Longford Slashers 4-9

Juvenile A Football Shield
Tue, 24 Aug, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones 3-14 Southern Gaels 3-11

Juvenile B Football Cup Group 1
Sat, 28 Aug, Venue: Pirc na nGael, (Round 6), St. Francis W/O St. Vincent's -

Juvenile B Football Cup Group 2
Thu, 26 Aug, Venue: Keenan Park, (Round 6), St. Patrick's Og 0-7 Northern Gaels 4-12

Juvenile C Football Shield
Thu, 26 Aug, Venue: Leo Casey Park, (Semi Final), Ballymahon Forgney Gaels 1-7 St. Dominic's 9-18

Under 15 Football Championship
Thu, 26 Aug, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 5), Clonguish Og 1-9 Killoe Og 2-7
Thu, 26 Aug, Venue: Pirc na nGael, (Round 5), St. Colmcille's / St. Francis 1-7 Carrick Sarsfields 2-12

Under 12 Football League Group 1
Mon, 23 Aug, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 5), Clonguish Og 0-25 Longford Slashers 0-19

Under 12 Football League Group 2
Mon, 23 Aug, Venue: Emmet Park, (Shield Final), Killoe Og 0-15 Clonbroney 0-27

Under 12 Football League Group 3
Mon, 23 Aug, Venue: Monaduff, (Playoff), Southern Gaels 0-24 St. Vincent's 0-28

Under 12 Football League Group 3B
Fri, 27 Aug, Venue: Pirc na nGael, (Round 2), St. Francis 0-28 Grattan Gaels 0-16

Topline Providers Under 13 Football League Division 1 Plate Final
Sat, 28 Aug, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), Northern Gaels 0-10 Southern Gaels 0-36

Feeling lucky? GAA club raffling a field for just £20 in novel fundraiser

GAA Club launch novel fundraising drive

