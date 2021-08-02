Motorists advised to drive with caution in Longford town as pedestrian crossing lights damaged
File photo: Motorists advised to drive with caution in Longford town as pedestrian crossing lights damaged
Longford County Council wishes to inform the public that the pedestrian crossing lights at the medical centre /St Mel’s, Ballinalee road, Longford town have been damaged and need to be replaced.
They are expected to remain out of order for at least a week until works can be completed.
Motorists are advised to drive with additional caution when approaching the area.
The traffic lights at this location have not been affected.
BREAKING: Teen accused of brutal assault on Longford man to undergo psychiatric assessment
A teenager accused of allegedly carrying out a vicious attack on a man while out walking his dog in Longford town has been remanded in custody.