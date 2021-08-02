Search our Archive

02/08/2021

1452599005378
1452599028110

BREAKING: Teen accused of brutal assault on Longford man to undergo psychiatric assessment

Accused facing arson and criminal damage charges

Paddy Rodgers

Paddy Rodgers being led away by a prison officer from the rear of Longford Courthouse this afternoon

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

A teenager accused of allegedly carrying out a vicious attack on a man while out walking his dog in Longford town has been remanded in custody.

Nineteen-year-old Paddy Rodgers with addresses at 43 Farnagh, Longford and West House Cafe, Lisanurlan, Longford appeared at a district court sitting on Monday charged with a Section 3 assault.

That incident, it is alleged, took place on July 25, 2021 at The Demesne, Longford and which left a man in his late 50s in hospital.

The accused is also charged with arson, attempted arson and criminal damage.

Those charges stem from an alleged incident on February 6, 2021 along Longford town's Park Road.

The accused is alleged to have set fire to a green Renault van while also attempting to commit arson at the same location.
He is further charged with allegedly damaging the front windows of a house along the Park Road, resulting in €100 worth of damage.

Mr Rodgers appearance on Monday was his second time to come before the judiciary following a sitting of Athlone District Court last Wednesday.

Defence solicitor Fiona Baxter said a psychiatric report was currently awaited on her client and, as such, said there would be no bail application made on this occasion.

Ms Baxter said she would be endeavouring over the coming days to make contact with relevant personnel within the Irish Prison Service to establish a “timeline” as to when such a report would be ready for the court's consideration.

She said should an outline be made available , a bail application may be made at Mr Rodgers' next court appearance.

Mr Rodgers, who was wearing a grey tracksuit top and bottoms, did not speak during the course of Monday's hearing, keeping his head bowed for much of it.

Judge Deirdre Gearty remanded Mr Rodgers in custody for a further two weeks ahead of a scheduled next court sitting on Monday August 16.

Most Popular

Longford GAA draw is a massive success

At Nally’s Hyundai garage, Ballymahon for the Longford GAA, supported by Club Longford ‘win a Hyundai Tucson and a Center Parcs Holiday’ draw were Albert Cooney and Mark Connellan

Longford GAA draw is a massive success

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie