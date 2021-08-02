St Christopher's Services Longford to receive €200,000 for pathway project

Senator Micheál Carrigy
St Christopher's Services Longford is to receive €200,000 for its Imagination Pathway project.
The announcement has been welcomed by Senator Micheàl Carrigy.
He commented, "The Imagination Pathway project will develop supports for individuals living with intellectual and physical disabilities to develop independence to participate in education, training and employment; assisting individuals to access education, training and employment; and building relationships and capacity of employers to recruit and retain individuals with intellectual disabilities within their workforce."
