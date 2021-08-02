Funeral arrangements announced for Strokestown man who died following road traffic accident

The late Tadhg Cauneen, Ballymore, Strokestown, Roscommon Picture: RIP.ie
The funeral arrangements has been announced for a Strokestown man who died following a road traffic accident.
Tadhg Cauneen, Ballymore, Strokestown, Roscommon lost his life following the collision which occurred on the N61 at Four Mile House, Co Roscommon last Friday evening, July 30 at approximately 8.45pm.
Predeceased by his father Tim Sweeney and his infant brother TJ, the late Tadhg will be sadly missed by his loving mother Ursula and Tommy, brothers Gary and Eddie, nephews, uncles, aunts, extended family, relatives and friends.
Removal takes place from the home of Ursula and Tommy on Wednesday August 4 to St Mary's Church Carniska, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan at 2pm.
May Tadhg Rest In Peace.
