EXPLAINER: Are you entitled to a refund for school transport? Information for Longford parents

Longford families who paid a fee for school transport in 2020/21 will receive a refund for the unused portion.

This is as a result of the public health measure of closing schools to prevent the spread of Covid- 19.

Bus Éireann operates the School Transport Scheme on behalf of the Department of Education and Skills, and is managing the refund process.

How much will I be refunded?

The amount of refund due is based on the number of standard school days missed, and the original fee paid. While schools did return on a staggered basis during March, the refund is based on the closure which had the most impact that is from January 6 until March 26. Therefore a refund rate of 31% will apply to all family account holders.

School transport fees are capped per family, and so too are the refunds.

Anyone who is entitled to a refund will receive an email from Bus Éireann. Refunds will then be issued to the card from which the payment was made as follows:

One primary school child €31

Two primary school children €62

Three or more primary school children €68.20

One special education needs concessionary child (whether primary or post-primary) €31

One post primary school child €108.50

Two post primary school children €201.50

Three or more post primary school children €201.50

One primary, One post primary €139.50

One primary, two post primary €201.50

Two primary, one post primary €170.50

One primary, three or more post primary €201.50

Two or more primary, two or more post primary €201.50

Three or more primary, one post primary €176.70

Three or more primary, two or more post primary €201.50

Refunds will be issued to all entitled family account holders starting between June 30 and mid-August.

If Bus Eireann’s attempt to make a refund is unsuccessful for any reason - such as a bank card no longer being valid - a representative will contact the customer to resolve the matter.

Anyone who has changed address is advised to contact their local school transport office directly, with their Family ID and proof of new address. Contact details for local offices can be found at buseireann.ie

Anyone who does not receive the refund by Friday, July 30 is advised to email covid19refunds@buseireann.ie