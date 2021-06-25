Midlands Polish Community offers another gesture of support to Longford

Longford County Council and An Garda Síochána wish to thank the Midlands Polish Community for its further recent gesture of goodwill and support.

As part of an initiative to demonstrate solidarity with their localities, the community has donated equipment to support public health measures in the battle against COVID-19 to selected organisations and locations with high public footfall all around Longford including at Aras an Chontae on Great Water Street and at Longford Garda Station. The move follows the donation of 7,000 face masks to organisations in the midland’s region earlier in the pandemic.

The equipment donated this time includes automated freestanding hand sanitizing stations, wall mounted dispensers and sanitizing liquid.

Locations that have received the donations from the members of the Midlands Polish Community Community Support Team (Barbara Stachowska and Wojtek Wrobel) include St Martha’s Hostel Longford, Bethany House Longford, St Christopher’s Special School Longford, Richmond Court, St Mel’s Cathedral, the Traveller Primary Healthcare Project, Longford County Council and Longford Garda Station as well as 10 or more other organisations in other parts of the midlands region.

Barbara Stachowksa is also a member of the Midlands Polish Group Executive and the Longford Representative. She commented, “Even as the vaccine is being administered to all citizens of Ireland gradually, post-pandemic reality is not clear enough. Social distancing, application of sanitizers and wearing face coverings are still necessary to fight the virus in the coming months so we are delighted we could support our local communities - we are all in this together!”

Receiving the donation on behalf of Longford County Council, Cathaoirleach Cllr Paul Ross commented, “This is a lovely gesture of solidarity from the Midlands Polish Community. They are providing a wonderful example for us all to follow in promoting the importance of sticking with the public health guidelines and I wish them every success in their efforts.”

The presentation was also attended by Longford County Council Chief Executive Paddy Mahon and Cathaoirleach of Longford Municipal District Cllr Peggy Nolan.

The presentation at Longford Garda Station was received by Inspector Paddy McGirl and Community Garda Emma Kiernan. Sgt Darran Conlon also of the Community Policing Unit for An Garda Síochána in Longford said, “This is exactly the type of initiative that brings people together and An Garda Síochána is delighted to have been included. We thank the Midlands Polish Community and look forward to working closely together in the future to support the great work they are doing.”

It is estimated that between 8,000 and 10,000 Polish nationals are living in the midlands region, with most of them living in Ireland for an average of 15 years. The Midlands Polish Community was established in early 2018. It covers towns like Longford, Athlone, Mullingar and Roscommon. More information about the organisation can be found on the bilingual webpage: www.polishcommunity.ie