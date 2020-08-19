RSA issue safety advice for road users as Storm Ellen approaches

The Road Safety Authority (RSA), is asking road users to exercise caution while using the roads over the next few days as Met Eireann has issued Orange and Yellow weather warnings for strong winds and heavy rain.

WATCH LIVE: Storm Ellen track to Ireland across the Atlantic

Met Eireann has issued an Orange Wind weather warning for Clare, Cork, Galway, Kerry, Limerick, Mayo and Waterford from 9pm Wednesday to 12pm on Thursday. Storm Ellen will track over Ireland on Wednesday night and during Thursday bringing a period of severe and potentially damaging winds. It will also be associated with heavy rain bringing a risk of flooding. Due to the combination of storm surge, spring tides and onshore winds there is a potential risk of coastal flooding.

A Status Yellow weather warning is also in place for Ireland from 9pm today, Wednesday, August 19 and all day Thursday, August 20.

Road users in areas affected by the Orange Warning are advised to check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on a journey. The following advice is being given to road users. Motorists;

Control of a vehicle may be affected by strong cross winds, especially on exposed routes such as dual carriageways and motorways. High sided vehicles and motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable to strong winds.

Beware of objects being blown onto the road. Expect road conditions to change quickly in high winds so reduce your speed.

Watch out for falling/fallen debris on the road and vehicles veering across the road.

Drivers should allow extra space between themselves and vulnerable road users, such as cyclists and motorcyclists as they may be blown off course by strong winds.

Drivers need to slow down in wet weather conditions, to avoid the risk of aquaplaning. Drivers should also leave a bigger gap between themselves and the vehicle in front.

If the road ahead is flooded choose another route, do not attempt to drive through it. Flooded roads that appear shallow could be deeper than you think. They may also have trees or branches that have fallen that may not be visible.

Road users should always follow recommended routes and obey signs closing roads to traffic.

After going through water, drive slowly with your foot on the brake pedal for a short distance - this helps to dry the brakes.

Drive with dipped headlights at all times.

Advice to Pedestrians, Cyclists and motorcyclists;

Visibility and light is reduced in poor weather conditions. Keep safe by making sure you can be seen. Wear bright clothing with reflective armbands or a reflective belt.

Take extra care when crossing the road or cycling in extremely windy conditions as a sudden gust of wind could blow you into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

Walk on a footpath, where possible and not in the street. If there is a footpath and it is safe to use, look out for falling debris from above, especially in urban areas.

Walk on the right-hand side of the road, facing traffic if there are no footpaths.

Cyclist should ensure that they and their bike are visible to other road users by investing in a good set of front and rear lights (white at the front, red at the back) and by wearing clothes that help you be seen on your bike such as bright and light reflective items.

For advice on severe weather driving tips, please see severe weather advice on the RSA website or check out the RSA Facebook and Twitter pages.

For more weather updates, visit Met Eireann’s website: www.met.ie

