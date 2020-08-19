WATCH LIVE: Storm Ellen track to Ireland across the Atlantic

Watch the progress of Storm Ellen live on the weather tracker above from windy.com.

Press player on the video above to see the latest projected path of Storm Ellen. You can also zzom in and out using the + and - in the top corner.

OFFICIAL: Met Éireann issues rare Status Red warning for Storm Ellen

Met Eireann has already issued a Status Orange Wind Warning for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford stating that Storm Ellen will track over Ireland on Wednesday night and during Thursday bringing a period of severe and potentially damaging winds. Associated heavy rain will also bring a risk of flooding.

Due to the combination of storm surge, spring tides and onshore winds there is a potential risk of coastal flooding.

That warning is in place from 9pm on Wednesday until noon on Thursday

A Status Yellow Warning for the whole country is in place from 9pm on Wednesday until midnight on Thursday.

