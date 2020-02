Man killed in overnight car crash

At approximately 3am a man in his 30s was fatally injured when the car he was driving left the road and struck a wall.

The collision occurred between Ardnacrush and Broadford in County Clare. He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

It’s understood he was the sole occupant of the car.

His body has since been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick and the local coroner has been notified.

The crash site and car have been preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local Scenes of Crime Officers.

The road is currently closed to traffic and local diversions are in place.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information, particularly any road users with camera footage who were travelling the R465 between Ardnacrusha and Broadford around the time of the collision, to contact them at Henry Street Garda Station 061-212400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

