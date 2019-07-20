Man killed and two hospitalised following collision between motorcycle and a car

Gardaí are at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a car at Lisacrue, near Killeagh, on the N25 between Cork and Waterford that occurred at approximately 6.30pm today (Saturday, July 20).

A male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and was removed to Cork University Hospital.

The occupants of the car, a male and a female (both in their early 80s), were taken to Cork University Hospital as a precaution.

Forensic Collision Investigators are at the scene.

The road is expected to stay closed overnight with local diversions in place.

