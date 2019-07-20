Driver in Longford arrested and charged with driving at over twice the speed limit in treacherous conditions

A driver in the midlands has been arrested and charged by Gardai after being caught driving at excessive speed Longford.

Longford Roads Policing Unit caught the motorist driving at 116kph in a 50kph zone. At the time there was heavy rain and a lot of surface water on the road.

The motorist was arrested an charged with dangerous driving with a court date to follow.