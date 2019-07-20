Public protest against Longford Bord na Móna job losses due to take place in Lanesboro

A public protest against Bord na Móna job losses at Mountdillon, Co Longford will take place on Monday, July 22 at 7.30pm at the bridge in Lanesboro.

Workers, with the support of unions, are organising the protest.

Talks between unions and Bord an Móna management concluded without agreement on Friday evening, leaving all Mountdillon employees and their families facing a very uncertain future.

