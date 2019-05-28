Longford Leader Motoring: The C5 Aircross arrives in Ireland

Citroen’s new C-Segment SUV, the C5 Aircross comes with Progressive Hydraulic cushion suspension as standard.

All models come with three individual sliding, folding and reclining rear seats and best-in-class boot space of 580-litres to 720-litres. ConnectedCAM, a factory fitted dashboard camera from Citroen, is also standard.

The new C5 Aircross has driven into Ireland and is available in four trim levels Start, Touch, Feel and Flair. Prices start from €26,495. The entry ‘Start’ trim level includes features such as an 8” touchscreen display, cruise control, active safety brake and air conditioning. The ‘Touch’ edition adds items such as 17” alloys, rear parking sensors, folding mirrors, android auto and apple car play while the ‘Feel’ model benefits from 18” alloys, front parking sensor, privacy glass, wireless phone charging and active blind spot detection.

The ‘Flair’ is the top specification level and includes additional items such as 19” alloys, Citroën connect navigation, keyless entry and keyless start, a Panoramic Sunroof with interior LED ambient lighting and various driver assistance systems such as park assist, active lane departure warning and adaptive cruise control.

Highway driver assist is also standard on Flair models coupled with the EAT8 automatic transmission, this feature combines adaptive cruise control, active lane departure warning and a stop and go feature to manage driving semi-autonomously in specific driving conditions.

The C5 Aircross comes with a selection of two petrol and two diesel engines. The popular PureTech petrol offer, comprises of a 1.2litre 130hp engine paired with a 6-speed manual transmission and a 1.6litre 180hp unit which comes with the choice of a 6-speed manual or 8-speed automatic transmission.

The Blue HDI diesel offers a 1.5litre 130hp engine with the choice of a 6-speed manual or 8-speed automatic transmission and a 2.0litre 180hp unit which comes as standard with an 8-speed automatic transmission.