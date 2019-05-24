Longford Leader Motoring: Ford reveals first images of its new Focus ST estate

Ford has revealed the first images of the all-new Focus ST in wagon aka estate body style.

The Focus ST – developed by Ford Performance – goes on sale in the summer (arriving in Ireland in September).

It is powered by a free-revving 280 PS 2.3-litre EcoBoost petrol engine with six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic transmission or 190 PS 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine with six-speed manual transmission.

Ford say that advanced Focus ST sports technologies including an electronic limited-slip differential, rev-matching and selectable drive modes help blend track-day performance with everyday usability.

Ford launched the new Focus ST in February with the three door version. At the time it said the new model delivers “nimble hot-hatchback in a stylish and practical family car”.