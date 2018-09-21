SEAT goes big with the new Tarraco

The new SEAT Tarraco is here. SEAT’s latest creation is named after the Mediterranean city of Tarragona, a historic, cultural center with awe-inspiring architecture and a young and adventurous spirit. This name was chosen by popular vote by the more than 140,000 enthusiasts who participated in the final phase of the #SEATseekingName competition.

The latest vehicle designed and developed at the SEAT factory in Martorell (Barcelona), and produced in Wolfsburg (Germany), marks the third installment in the company’s SUV product offensive, and shows a glimpse of the future design language of the new SEAT models. As the new flagship model of the brand, the Tarraco looks set to bring the company new customers, boost its brand image, and increase profits due to its high contribution margins.

The new Tarraco sits at the top of SEAT’s SUV family, as the bigger brother to both the Ateca and Arona, and mixes state-of-the-art technology, dynamic, agile handling, practicality and functionality with elegant and progressive design. The Tarraco combines the many advantages of its larger dimensions to offer a vehicle that can take on all elements of modern life.

The new SUV blends the key attributes of every vehicle in the SEAT range: design and functionality, sportiness and comfort, accessibility and quality, and technology and emotion; but in a form factor that suits a wider variety of lifestyles. The new SEAT Tarraco is designed for drivers who need the usefulness of a 5 or 7-seater, and the practicality of a higher driving position, but are conscious of a vehicle’s aesthetics. These drivers will appreciate the Tarraco’s balance between self-confidence and elegance; this balance is maintained across both available trim levels, SE and Xcellence.

As the SUV market continues to expand, the Tarraco will play a key role for SEAT when it is introduced at the beginning of 2019, strengthening the brand and aiding further growth at a time when the company’s sales are rising steadily already.

Between January and August, SEAT delivered 383,900 vehicles worldwide, an increase of 21,9% over the same period in 2017. In Ireland SEAT’s sales are up 13.5% on 2017 year to date with SEAT’s current SUV range comprising of the Arona and Ateca contributing significantly to this success accounting for 44% of the total volume of sales thus far in 2018.

Niall Phillips, Brand Director at SEAT Ireland said: “We are very excited to welcome the Tarraco to Ireland in February of next year. There has never been a greater demand in the Irish market for SUV vehicles and SEAT has been satisfying this demand over the past two years through its existing SUV range comprised of the SEAT Ateca and Arona, models which have enjoyed remarkable success.

The introduction of the Tarraco now allows SEAT to target a different customer segment again and we are extremely confident it will resonate with Irish motorists. Its introduction is another key milestone in the overall evolution of SEAT with the brand now on a continuous upward curve enjoying superb sales success and offering motorists an increased variety of high quality vehicles. “

Engineering excellence

The SEAT Tarraco has been engineered for drivers looking for excitement and functionality in a single vehicle. People who need the practicality of up to seven seats and the space to transport family and friends, but appreciate a vehicle that reacts to the driver’s inputs and offers dynamic performance.

The key to its nuanced approach to practicality and dynamic behaviour is the latest technology from Volkswagen Group and the MQB-A long wheelbase architecture that underpins the large SUV.

The Optional Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) setup gives the perfect balance between a sporty feeling when you are behind the wheel, and a more comfortable ride when you need to cover longer distances, on different types of roads. The driver can select which setting they prefer, but the system can also adapt automatically, modifying the ride depending on the road surface and driving style.

The smoothness of the ride quality is matched by the performance, efficiency and reliability of the powertrain options. All engines benefit from direct-injection, turbocharging and start-stop technology and offer power outputs of between 150PS and 190PS.

Two petrol variants will be available: a four-cylinder 1.5 litre TSI unit that produces 150PS and is linked to a six-speed manual transmission powering the front wheels, and a 2.0 litre, 190PS offering mated to a seven-speed DSG gearbox and 4Drive total traction system. There are two diesel options, both 2.0 litre TDIs, with power outputs of 150PS and 190PS respectively.

The 150PS variant can be connected to either a front-wheel drive, six-speed manual or seven-speed DSG with 4Drive system. The higher powered version is solely available in 4Drive/seven-speed DSG gearbox. Later on, the SEAT Tarraco will also benefit from alternative powertrain technologies.

The new SEAT Tarraco has all the driving assistance systems needed to make driving more comfortable and secure, even in more demanding driving environments. Well known systems such as Lane Assist and Front Assist including bicycle and pedestrian detection are standard in Europe, while systems such as Blind Spot Detection, ACC (Adaptive Cruise Control), Light Assist are available as options.

Taking safety to the next level for SEAT the Tarraco SUV also includes Emergency Call, Pre-crash Assist and Rollover Detection, meaning no matter what the situation, the vehicle is designed to meet the most demanding safety standards in order to make the large SUV the benchmark model in the segment.

Designed for life

Bigger dimensions inspired the design team to find a greater balance between aesthetic integrity and purposeful proportions. And even though the Tarraco SUV is 4,735mm long and 1,658mm tall, creating a huge interior space and an imposing exterior, the overall design implies a lightness and agility as well as a robustness and perception of space.

The front design gives a hint to SEAT’s new design language, with a more prominent grille, giving greater presence and character, and while the sharp Full LED headlights retain the company’s triangular signature they are set further into the body, giving a more focused appearance.

Lighting technology forms an important aspect of the Tarraco. The SUV uses 100% LED technology for both the exterior and interior as standard on both the Xcellence and SE trims, giving designers greater creative freedom and the customer cleaner, crisper lighting.

And as our world becomes increasingly digitised the Tarraco’s interior benefits from SEAT’s 10.25’’ Digital Cockpit, streamlining the delivery of important information to the driver, and a 8’’ large, floating HMI screen where occupants can access SEAT’s suite of connectivity options. Finally, when it comes to infotainment systems, The Tarraco will be the first SEAT to feature gesture control functions (when equipped with 8’’ Navigation Plus).

Pre-sales of the SEAT Tarraco will start this November nationwide and will be hitting Irish roads during the 191 sales peak.