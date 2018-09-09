Gardaí investigating death of man (49) following single vehicle collision

Gardaí are investigating the death of a 49-year-old man following a single vehicle collision on Saturday, September 8.

The collision occurred shortly before 7.30pm on local road at Cappalug near Killeshin in County Laois.

Also read: Longford's local economy set for boost as trendy nail and beauty salon opens its doors

It is understood the van he was driving left the road and struck a ditch. He was the sole occupant of the van.

Gardaí and Emergency Services attended the scene and the man was pronounced dead a short time later.

Also read: Longford Vintage Club annual car run

His body has since been removed to Portlaoise Hospital for a post-mortem examination and the local Coroner has been notified.

The investigation is ongoing.

Also read: A third pedestrian dies on Irish roads this weekend