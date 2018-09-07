Longford's local economy set for boost as trendy nail and beauty salon opens its doors

Longford's local economy is in line for a further tonic this weekend with the opening of a new business along one of its busiest retail thoroughfares.

LUSH, a chic and modern nail and beauty salon, will be the focus of much attention tomorrow (Saturday) as it hosts a special launch day ahead of its official opening on Monday.

The business, which is the brainchild of 21-year-old Amy Smyth and Roisin Carberry (20), is located at the former Butterfly Interiors & Fabrics store on Dublin Street.

The two entrepreneurs are no strangers to the local business arena having previously occupied a unit upstairs of where the new premises now stands.

Roisin's "overwhelmed" parents are well regarded local couple Maureen and Peter Carberry who are understandably elated at tomorrow's launch and official opening next week.

The Kenagh native brings no shortage of experience to the table and is already well schooled in the local nail and beauty industry.

The same analogy can also be levelled at Amy whose proud parents, Dave and Barbara Smyth spoke glowingly of how their eldest daughter has already managed to make a name for herself as an up and coming entrepreneur of considerable repute.

"Amy has made a good few changes to the shop," said a plainly excited Barbara.

"She had been renting upstairs for a year but it was when Barbara (Keogh, former proprietor of Butterfly Interiors & Fabrics) said she was retiring, Amy was at the time looking to expand so it made perfect sense."

The venture is expected to boost Longford's labour market by a provisional three with a fourth position expected to be added to its staff roster in due course.

Tomorrow's open day will take place from 2pm-6pm for all existing clients and any other members of the public who would like to attend.

For Amy's thrilled parents, however, the occasion is one the pair and Amy's two other sisters Olivia (16) and Heather (13) are literally counting down the hours for.

"To see someone her age to do something like this is just fantastic to see," added Barbara.

"We are all so, so proud of her, we really are."