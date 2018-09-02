A third pedestrian dies on Irish roads this weekend

A third pedestrian has been killed on Irish roads this weekend. Earlier this evening, near Cahir, Co Tipperary, a man in his 40's died after he was struck by a truck. A female pedestrian (38) died in Offaly last night and on Friday, a sixty year old male pedestrian following a collision in Bailieboro, Co Cavan.

Gardaí said this evening that they are investigating a fatal road traffic collision on the M8 close to junction 11 on Sunday, September 2 at 5pm.

A pedestrian, a man in his 40s, was fatally injured when he was struck by a truck. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was uninjured.

The southbound carriageway of the M8 motorway is closed between junctions 11 and 12 and diversions are in place.

