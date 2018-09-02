Two people killed in separate road accidents

A female pedestrian (38) and a male motorcyclist in his 40s, have died following separate fatal road collisions.

Gardaí investigating a road traffic collision on the N420 between Clara and Tullamore, Co Offaly at approximately 12.10am on Sunday, September 2 are appealing for witnesses.

The collision involving a car and a pedestrian occurred at Muinagh (on the Clara Rd just outside Tullamore).



A female pedestrian 38 years was seriously injured, she was taken to Tullamore General Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.



The male driver (36 years) of the car was also taken to Tullamore General Hospital for treatment not believed to be serious.

The road at the scene is closed to facilitate the examination of the area by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and diversions are in place.



Anyone with information or for anyone who may have been on that stretch of road between 11.50pm on the 1st and 12.20am on September 2 is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 9327600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

She is the second pedestrian to be killed on Irish roads, as a sixty year old man died following a collision in Bailieboro, Co Cavan on Friday.

Meanwhile, a man in his late 40s was fatally injured when the motorcycle he was driving was involved in a collision with a car on the N24 between Clonmel and Carrick on Suir at 6.15pm on Saturday, September 1

The collision occurred at Deerpark, just on the outskirts of Carrick on Suir. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to the Mortuary at Tipperary General Hospital in Clonmel. The female driver of the car was uninjured.

The road at the scene is closed to facilitate the examination of the area by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and diversions are in place.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640.