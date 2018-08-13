Addressing dangerous junctions on N5 should be an urgent priority

The continued level of accidents on the N5 National Primary Route has prompted calls for an urgent health and safety review of the roadway.

Expressing his frustration, Fianna Fáil TD for Roscommon/Galway Eugene Murphy, said: “The total lack of health and safety plans in place at junctions on the main N5, namely Tarmonbarry, Scramouge, Simpsons Cross, Tulsk and Frenchpark is shocking. I have continually raised this issue in the Dáil with the Minister for Transport Shane Ross as well as the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.”

Deputy Murphy continued, “While I welcome the work that has already been carried out at various locations much more needs to be done. Each day motorists, cyclists and pedestrians are expected to take their lives in their hands when trying to negotiate these dangerous crossroads.

"The N5 and N4 have been allocated funding by the TII yet these junctions are still very dangerous. At this time of year these junctions are not well lit and have multiple entrances and exits that motorists and pedestrians have to negotiate to carry on their journey. The main junction in Tulsk is not well marked, has little or no signage on the Boyle side of the junction to slow traffic coming into a major junction.

"There is a busy filling station on the junction also that sees traffic pulling in and out without any official entrance or exit strategy in place. This causes traffic trying to cross the main N5 or go through this junction without any right of way on any side. In Strokestown a major bend in the road at the old GAA pitch despite a number of improvements that I have initiated been carried out, I have urged the TII to further improved this dangerous bend.

“The speed of the traffic going through these villages is totally unacceptable and needs to be controlled. Signage is simply not enough, we have to ensure that traffic calming barriers are put in place before we have any more major accidents on this stretch of roads. Schools, churches, community facilities are all affected by the total lack of health and safety at these junctions.

"I welcome that the TII has been granted funding for this stretch of road, but in the interim I am calling on a Health and Safety assessment to be carried out and traffic calming put in place as a matter of urgency. This will hopefully see a reduction in speed. There seems to also be a distinct lack of hedge and verge trimming that adds to the issues on this road."

