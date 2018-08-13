Roads closures to facilitate Pat the Baker Longford Marathon and Marquee in Drumlish festival

Motorists are advised that there will be a number of road closures in operation in county Longford this weekend.

Longford County Council has issued a number of road closure orders ahead of two major events - The Marquee in Drumlish and the Pat the Baker Longford Marathon.

On Sunday, August 19, Main Street, Longford town and Great Water Street from its junction with Rue Noyal Chatillon to its junction with Main Street, will be closed from 6am to 6pm to facilitate the Pat the Baker Longford Marathon 2018.

Alternative Routes: All through traffic is requested to use the N4 & N5 Longford Town By-passes. Diversions will be in place in the Town Centre for local traffic.

And for the duration of the Marquee in Drumlish Festival, from Friday, August 17 to Tuesday, August 21, Local Road L 1010 at Drumlish Hill, Drumlish, from its junction with Mill Road (Garda Station) to its junction with the L-5038 will be closed from 6pm to 6am each day.



Alternative Routes: Traffic to divert onto L 5038.

