Drumlish gears up for return of Marquee Festival

Summer is far from over as the county gears up for its next big festival: the Marquee in Drumlish.

And, in keeping with what is traditionally a fantastic weekend event, the committee have secured a top class lineup for this year's festival.

Kicking off the festivities on Friday, August 17, will be local band, Painted Skies, who have been causing a stir, both locally and nationally, with excellent responses to their singles on iTunes.

Also on the Friday night will be one of the biggest bands of the moment, and the pride of Longford, Brave Giant, while DJ Fergal D'arcy will be providing music for the rest of the night.

Saturday will be just as lively, with plenty of entertainment for country music fans. Derek Ryan, Jimmy Buckley and DJ Christy's Country Show will have music-lovers dancing the night away.

On Sunday, local band, Cronin, will perform, alongside an Ed Sheerin Tribute band, Jerry Fish, and Electric Sideshow.

Finally, Monday night will be the Declan Nerney night, with Mike Denver and plenty more guests taking to the stage.

Aside from the stellar lineup of musical acts over the busy weekend, there will be 'Monster Bingo' in 98 Memorial Hall, Ballinamuck on Sunday at 3pm with €2,500 in prizes and a Monster Raffle. All proceeds will go to the Midland Simon Community.

And if you thought the kids would be missing out, you're wrong.

A kids' disco will take place on Saturday afternoon from 2pm to 5pm in the Big Red Barn Festival Site.

There will be face-painting, music, balloon modelling and much more.