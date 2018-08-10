Gardaí investigating theft of Longford registered car

A Longford registered car was stolen near Athlone and Gardaí are investigating.

The 03 LD navy blue Volkswagen Bora stolen from the Hodson Bay Hotel, Athlone on Tuesday, August 7 at approximately 5/6pm.



If you have any information no matter how small, please contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 649 8550.

