Longford Gardaí urge motorists to ensure vehicles are secured and no valuable items left on display

Gardai are renewing calls for motorists not to leave any valuables in their vehicles and to ensure their vehicles are properly secured in a bid to prevent opportunist thieves from striking.

The warning was issued by Longford garda bosses this afternoon by way of a preventative measure to all vehicle owners when parking their cars overnight and in public places during the day.

Motorists are being advised to make sure valuable personal belongings are secured and kept away from the prying eyes of potential opportunist thieves.