Man in his 40s killed after van collides with tree

Gardaí in Mohill are investigating a single vehicle fatal road traffic collision that occurred on a minor road off the Cloone/Drumlish road at Fearglass South, Mohill, Co Leitrim at approximately 11.50pm last night (Sunday, July 15).

A male in his 40s was fatally injured when the van he was driving collided with a tree. He was brought to the Midland Regional Hospital at Mullingar and later pronounced dead. He was the sole occupant of the van.

This stretch of road has been closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardai wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Carrick on Shannon Garda Station on 071- 9650510, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

