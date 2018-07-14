Longford Leader Motoring Alert: Road at Farnagh Hill / Lisduff will be closed to facilitate drainage works
Road at the top of Farnagh Hill & Lisduff will be closed between 8am and 6pm from July 16 to 25
Road at the top of Farnagh Hill & Lisduff will be closed between 8am and 6pm from July 16 to 25
Longford County Council is advising motorists that the road at the top of Farnagh Hill (Junction of L-7008 and L-7009) & Lisduff (Junction of L-7008 and L-3013) will be closed between 8am and 6pm, starting from Monday morning, July 16.
Also read: Longford Motoring Alert: Expect delays on N55 at Tang due to work on Center Parcs Longford Forest gas pipeline
The reason for the closure is to facilitate road drainage works. Diversions will be in place and motorists are asked to note that the works will be ongoing until Wednesday, July 25.
Also read: Motorists warned to expect 'significant delays' on N4 as pavement overlay works ongoing east of Longford town
Roadworks Update - L-7008 Lisduff
Location: L-7008 Lisduff
Works: Road Drainage Works
Date: Monday, July 16 to Wednesday, July 25, 2018
Time: 8:00am to 6:00pm
Traffic: Road will be closed at the top of Farnagh Hill (Junction of L-7008 and L-7009) & Lisduff (Junction of L-7008 and L-3013). Diversions will be in place