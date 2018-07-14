Longford Leader Motoring Alert: Road at Farnagh Hill / Lisduff will be closed to facilitate drainage works

Longford County Council is advising motorists that the road at the top of Farnagh Hill (Junction of L-7008 and L-7009) & Lisduff (Junction of L-7008 and L-3013) will be closed between 8am and 6pm, starting from Monday morning, July 16.

The reason for the closure is to facilitate road drainage works. Diversions will be in place and motorists are asked to note that the works will be ongoing until Wednesday, July 25.

