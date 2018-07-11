Motorists warned to expect 'significant delays' on N4 as pavement overlay works ongoing east of Longford town

Motorists are being warned to expect 'significant delays' on N4 as pavement overlay works are ongoing east of Longford town.

Longford County Council says the works, as detailed below, are ongoing between 8am and 7pm daily.

Due to the nature of the next phase of works, it is anticipated that the delays/queues will be significant over the coming week to 10 days.

Pavement Overlay works from Ballynagoshen Cross on the N4, East of Longford Town.

The scheme will be approximately 3.3km long.

The Road will remain open with Stop/GoTraffic Management in place.

