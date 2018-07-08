Longford Motoring Alert: Expect delays on N55 at Tang due to work on Center Parcs Longford Forest gas pipeline

Gas Networks Ireland will commence the second phase of works to deliver natural gas to the Center Parcs Longford Forest site near Ballymahon on Monday, July 9. Comprising 27km of pipeline in total, the project is being delivered in two sections.

Works will begin on Monday on the N55 near Tang, County Westmeath where an appropriate Traffic Management Plan will be implemented

There will also be a number of road closures and associated diversions in place along the route during the works and these will be outlined on the Gas Networks Ireland website. Click HERE

The second phase of works, measuring 21kms in length, will run via regional and local roads from Ories to Tang, in County Westmeath and then along the N55 connecting to section 1 in Rathmore.

The first phase of the works, measuring 6kms in length, runs from Rathmore, Co Longford along the N55 into Ballymahon and then along the R392 to the Center Parcs site, began in February 2018, and is now nearing completion.

The project represents a significant investment for the national natural gas system operator. Denis O’Sullivan, Managing Director, Gas Networks Ireland, said “We are delighted to be in the process of bringing the natural gas network to Center Parcs, Co. Longford.

"This development facilitates the potential future expansion of the gas network in Longford and offers local homes and businesses the opportunity to benefit from the significant cost and environmental benefits natural gas delivers.

"I would like to acknowledge the decisive role played by Center Parcs in facilitating the decision to bring natural gas to the area. Their investment in the area has created the opportunity for us to make this extension.”

Gas Networks Ireland will continue to engage with landowners, stakeholders, residents, businesses and relevant authorities in the area throughout project.

Clare McCormack, Construction Project Manager, Gas Networks Ireland says: “As with all Gas Networks Ireland construction projects, all local County Council requirements in relation to traffic management will be fully observed when the project is underway.

"In this phase of the project someroad closures and traffic diversions may be expected, to accommodate pipe laying on some local roads. We have already engaged with the local community and will continue to do so.

"We will follow all requirements as arranged with the Westmeath and Longford County Councils in terms of notification to the public for all road closures and we will inform local residents and businesses in plenty of time, via letter drops and information sessions.”

Further information on connecting to the natural gas network may be sourced on the Gas Networks Ireland website - www.gasnetworks.ie.

Interested parties may also contact Gas Networks Ireland on 1850 200 694. All business enquiries should be directed to the Gas Networks Ireland Businesslink service which can be reached on 1850 411 511.