Longford waste management firm Mulleady's lands plum Center Parcs contract

The UK leisure giant has shaken hands on an environmental services agreement with the Longford based firm which will see Mulleady's provide bi-weekly wheelie bin collections, skip and waste compactor collections along with other services such as road sweeping.

It was also announced that Mulleady's will manage the Center Parcs Longford Forest account from their EPA licensed facilities in Drumlish, Co. Longford and Mullingar, Co. Westmeath.

Niall Mulleady, Operating Manager for Mulleadys said of the appointment; “Mulleadys are delighted to have secured the long-term service contract for all Center Parcs Longford Forest’s environmental services.

"As a long-established Longford firm, we are delighted that Center Parcs has chosen another local company employing local people as a key supplier, showing confidence in the Longford business community as promised from the onset of this project.

"We believe that our reputation of being excellent service providers over 25 years was a critical factor in Center Parcs awarding us the contract and we look forward to working closely with the Center Parcs Longford Forest team into the future”.

Samantha Steed, Assistant Category Manager for Center Parcs said; “We are delighted to be working with another local business here in County Longford. We take our impact on the environment extremely seriously and believe that Mulleadys can help us manage our waste in the most sustainable way”.

When complete next year, the €233m Center Parcs Longford Forest holiday village will offer 470 lodges and 30 apartments to accommodate 2,500 guests.

During a Center Parcs short break, guests can enjoy more than 100 indoor and outdoor family activities, including the legendary Subtropical Swimming Paradise, and a range of restaurants and shops.

The development willcreate approximately 750 jobs during the construction phase and when operational, the village will employ up to 1,000 people in permanent jobs and provide a €32m boost to the economy.