Longford Motoring Alert: Expect traffic delays from Wednesday to Friday on R194 between Kiernan’s Forge and Carrigglass roundabout

Longford County Council wishes to advise motorists that Stop/Go traffic management will be in operation and traffic delays can be expected on the R194 at Killeenatruan between Kiernan’s Forge and the Carrigglass roundabout due to Road Restoration Improvement work.

Works will take place from Wednesday, July 4 to Friday, July 6 inclusive between the hours of 8am to 6pm.



Stop/Go traffic management will be in operation and traffic delays can be expected.

