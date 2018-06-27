Irish Cancer Society sends out SOS for volunteer drivers in Longford

The Irish Cancer Society launched the latest phase of its free patient transport service, the Volunteer Driver Service.

Thirty newly trained and Garda vetted volunteer drivers will collect cancer patients from their Longford homes and drive them to and from their chemotherapy appointments in Cavan General, Portiuncula Hospital and Tullamore Hospital.

The Volunteer Driver Service is completely free to the patient and drivers are paid a contribution towards their fuel, all road toll costs and some refreshments during the day.

Volunteer Drivers are usually booked for two drives per month so the time commitment required is not too great however these are full days.

Patients undergoing chemotherapy treatment in the Midlands who would like to avail of the service can contact their hospital healthcare professional for referral.

Alternatively they can contact the Volunteer Driver Service team on 01 231 0522/ transport@irishcancer.ie or visit www.cancer.ie for more information.

The Irish Cancer Society’s Volunteer Driver Service is now available in 24 hospitals nationwide.

In 2017 the Society’s 1,217 drivers brought 1,345 patients to and from 12,156 appointments, covering more than 1.2 million kilometres in 2017 alone. Now in its tenth year, the demand for the service continues to grow.

Gail Flinter is Patient Travel and Financial Support Manager with the Irish Cancer Society.

“The Volunteer Driver Service allows cancer patients to access free transport to and from their chemotherapy treatments, removing the worry, difficulty and financial burden of travelling at an already stressful time. This is a door to door service with local drivers driving local patients to and from their treatments."