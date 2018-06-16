N4 has reopened near Newtownforbes in Longford following fatal collision

The N4 has reopened in Longford following last night's fatal hit and run collision.



At approximately 11.45pm a 32-year-old male pedestrian was seriously injured when he was struck by a passing car on the N4 at Deerpark near Newtownforbes. He was taken to the Midlands Regional Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The road was closed to enable Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local scenes of crime officers to examine the scene.



A man in his 20s, believed to be the driver of the car involved in last night's collision, has come forward and is assisting Gardaí with their investigations. A car has also been recovered and is being examined by investigators.

Also read: Gardaí investigating Longford hit and run fatality recover vehicle after driver comes forward