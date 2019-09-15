National News: One man killed in early morning road accident

Gardaí are investigating a fatal single vehicle road traffic collision that occurred at Clonattin Lower, The Arklow Road, Gorey, Co. Wexford in the early hours of this morning.

One man, aged in his late 20s, was seriously injured when the van he was driving veered off the road and struck a tree.

The driver was taken to St Vincent's Hospital, Dublin where he later passed away. He was the sole occupant of the van.

The scene is being examined by Garda Forensic Examiners and the road is currently closed with local diversions in place.

GSOC were informed of this road traffic collision and are conducting an examination.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who travelled the road at the time of the collision, and who may have dash cam footage, to contact Gardaí in Gorey on 053 - 9430690, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

