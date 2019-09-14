Longford entrepreneur Micheál Savage of Lir Analytical bidding for IBYE success at Google HQ

Micheál Savage of Lir Analytical, Longford, will be bidding for success in Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur (IBYE) National Final on Sunday next, September 15 at Google HQ in Dublin.

Micheál is one of eight finalists in the Best-Established Business category where the winner will receive a €25,000 investment with the runners up receiving a €5,000 investment.

There are two other categories - Best Business Idea and Best Start-Up Business - both also featuring eight finalists and the 2019 Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur selected from the three category winners will receive an additional €20,000 investment.

Micheál and the other twenty-three finalists were at Government Buildings last week and he met with Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys, TD and Minister for Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market and Data Protection, Pat Breen TD.

The 24 entrepreneurs also attended a pitch training day at Google HQ in Dublin where they were given extensive pitch training.

From their base in Longford, Lir Analytical develops and manufactures a range of bio-security solutions for both the agriculture and food industries, with over €1.4 million in sales since 2014 and exporting internationally.

The IBYE programme is run by the 31 Local Enterprise Offices (LEOs) in local authorities, funded by the Government of Ireland with the support of the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation and Enterprise Ireland.

Michael Nevin, Head of Enterprise LEO Longford wished Micheál the best of luck ahead of the final.

Mr Nevin said, “Micheál Savage of Lir Analytical has been an exceptional entrepreneur to work with right through the IBYE process. He has an excellent attitude to furthering their business and that makes our job a lot easier.

“He is a credit to Longford and a further example of how the entrepreneurial spirit is alive and well in the region.

Mr Nevin concluded, “We wish him the very best of luck in the National Final and we look forward to continuing to work with them beyond the Final to help them grow their business.”