26/07/2021

Longford GAA results scoreboard

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

All County Football League Division 1
Sat, 24 Jul, Venue: Michael Fay Park, (Round 5), Longford Slashers 6-16 Mostrim 1-12
Sat, 24 Jul, Venue: Emmet Park, (Round 5), Killoe Young Emmets W/O St. Mary's Granard -
Sat, 24 Jul, Venue: Michael Moran Park, (Round 5), Carrickedmond 0-8 Mullinalaghta St. Columba's 0-12
Sat, 24 Jul, Venue: Mc Gee Park, (Round 5), Colmcille W/O Rathcline -
Sat, 24 Jul, Venue: Oliver Lynch Park, (Round 5), Abbeylara 0-17 Dromard 1-10
Sat, 24 Jul, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 5), Clonguish 3-12 Fr Manning Gaels 0-12

Draws made for the 2021 Longford GAA Championships

New format in the battle for this year’s county senior football title

The draws for the 2021 Longford GAA Championships were made after the Lory Meagher Cup semi-final against Fermanagh at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday. 

Longford senior hurlers crash to a very disappointing defeat against Fermanagh

Lory Meagher Cup Semi-Final

The Longford senior hurlers had high hopes of winning the Lory Meagher Cup this year but their championship campaign ended in bitter disappointment with defeat against Fermanagh at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday.

Sligo sink Longford who now face into the relegation play-offs

TG4 Ladies Football All-Ireland Intermediate Championship Group A: Round 3

Longford ladies are facing into the relegation play-offs after losing for a second time in Group A of the All-Ireland Intermediate Championship.

All County Football League Division 2
Sat, 24 Jul, Venue: Pirc Chiarn, (Round 5), Cashel 0-11 Ballymahon 1-11
Sat, 24 Jul, Venue: Keenan Park, (Round 5), Ardagh Moydow GAA 3-11 Kenagh 0-12

All County Football League Division 3
Sun, 25 Jul, Venue: Ballybrien, (Round 5), Ballymore 2-12 Longford Slashers 3-6
Sun, 25 Jul, Venue: Dunbeggan, (Round 5), Grattan Og 0-13 Colmcille 1-7

Flynn & Lynch Under 15 Football League Division 3
Sun, 25 Jul, Venue: Mc Gee Park, (Round 6), St. Colmcille's W/O Clonguish Og -

Flynn & Lynch Under 15 Football League Division 4 Shield Final
Wed, 21 Jul, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), Northern Gaels 3-8 St. Patrick's Og 5-9

Magic McPhillips: Irish U20 1500m record stays in Longford as Cian McPhillips smashes Ray Flynn's 45-year-old record

REACTION: Longford Olympian Darragh Greene can 'hold his head high' and he is 'overwhelmed' by support from home

Topline Providers Under 13 Football League Division 1 Final
Wed, 21 Jul, Venue: Allen Park, (Playoff), Clonguish Og - Longford Slashers W/O
Sun, 25 Jul, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), Granard 0-18 Longford Slashers 0-29

Topline Providers Under 13 Football League Division 1 Shield Final
Sat, 24 Jul, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), St. Francis 0-27 Clonguish Og 0-23

