Longford GAA results scoreboard
All County Football League Division 1
Sat, 24 Jul, Venue: Michael Fay Park, (Round 5), Longford Slashers 6-16 Mostrim 1-12
Sat, 24 Jul, Venue: Emmet Park, (Round 5), Killoe Young Emmets W/O St. Mary's Granard -
Sat, 24 Jul, Venue: Michael Moran Park, (Round 5), Carrickedmond 0-8 Mullinalaghta St. Columba's 0-12
Sat, 24 Jul, Venue: Mc Gee Park, (Round 5), Colmcille W/O Rathcline -
Sat, 24 Jul, Venue: Oliver Lynch Park, (Round 5), Abbeylara 0-17 Dromard 1-10
Sat, 24 Jul, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 5), Clonguish 3-12 Fr Manning Gaels 0-12
Draws made for the 2021 Longford GAA Championships
The draws for the 2021 Longford GAA Championships were made after the Lory Meagher Cup semi-final against Fermanagh at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday.
Longford senior hurlers crash to a very disappointing defeat against Fermanagh
The Longford senior hurlers had high hopes of winning the Lory Meagher Cup this year but their championship campaign ended in bitter disappointment with defeat against Fermanagh at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday.
Sligo sink Longford who now face into the relegation play-offs
Longford ladies are facing into the relegation play-offs after losing for a second time in Group A of the All-Ireland Intermediate Championship.
All County Football League Division 2
Sat, 24 Jul, Venue: Pirc Chiarn, (Round 5), Cashel 0-11 Ballymahon 1-11
Sat, 24 Jul, Venue: Keenan Park, (Round 5), Ardagh Moydow GAA 3-11 Kenagh 0-12
All County Football League Division 3
Sun, 25 Jul, Venue: Ballybrien, (Round 5), Ballymore 2-12 Longford Slashers 3-6
Sun, 25 Jul, Venue: Dunbeggan, (Round 5), Grattan Og 0-13 Colmcille 1-7
Flynn & Lynch Under 15 Football League Division 3
Sun, 25 Jul, Venue: Mc Gee Park, (Round 6), St. Colmcille's W/O Clonguish Og -
Flynn & Lynch Under 15 Football League Division 4 Shield Final
Wed, 21 Jul, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), Northern Gaels 3-8 St. Patrick's Og 5-9
Topline Providers Under 13 Football League Division 1 Final
Wed, 21 Jul, Venue: Allen Park, (Playoff), Clonguish Og - Longford Slashers W/O
Sun, 25 Jul, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), Granard 0-18 Longford Slashers 0-29
Topline Providers Under 13 Football League Division 1 Shield Final
Sat, 24 Jul, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), St. Francis 0-27 Clonguish Og 0-23
