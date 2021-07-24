REACTION: Longford Olympian Darragh Greene can 'hold his head high' and he is 'overwhelmed' by support from home

Longford's Darragh Greene rounded off the Irish swimming action on Day One of the Tokyo Olympics with a solid swim of 1:00.30 for fourth place in his 100m Breaststroke heat.
Darragh missed out on a top 16 qualifying spot but matched his 29th place ranking coming into the event.
He competes again on Tuesday (Day 4 – July 27) in the 200m Breaststroke.
Speaking afterwards to RTE, Darragh said: “It’s great to get that experience out there, it’s a serious pool, and yeah, really looking forward to the 200m.”
Speaking of the support he feels from home he added: “Yeah it’s unreal. It’s great to have everyone’s support, it’s very overwhelming and it’s great to have.”
TEAM IRELAND DAY TWO SCHEDULE (ALL TIMES ARE IRISH TIME): JULY 25, 2021
*Note the schedule may be subject to change*
01:50 Rowing – Monika Dukarska and Aileen Crowley - Women’s Pair, Repechage
02:30 Rowing – Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen - Lightweight Women’s Double, Repechage
03:00 Rowing – Sanita Puspure – Women’s Single, Quarter Final
03:55 Gymnastics – Megan Ryan - Women’s Qualification
04:05 Sailing – Annalise Murphy – Laser Radial Races
04:40 Rowing - Philip Doyle and Ronan Byrne - Men’s Double, Semi-Final A/B
05:00 Canoeing – Liam Jegou – Men’s Slalom, Heat 1st Run
07:08 Canoeing – Liam Jegou – Men’s Slalom, Heat 2nd Run
09:36 Equestrian – Heike Holstein and Sambuca - Dressage
11:07 Swimming – Danielle Hill – Women’s 100m Backstroke, Heat 3
11:45 Swimming – Mona McSharry – Women’s 100m Breaststroke, Heat 5
12:42 Boxing – Emmet Brennan – Men’s Light Heavyweight, Round of 32
