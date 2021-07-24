Search our Archive

24/07/2021

1452599005378
1452599028110

REACTION: Longford Olympian Darragh Greene can 'hold his head high' and he is 'overwhelmed' by support from home

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

Longford's Darragh Greene rounded off the Irish swimming action on Day One of the Tokyo Olympics with a solid swim of 1:00.30 for fourth place in his 100m Breaststroke heat.

Brave swim not enough as Longford's Darragh Greene misses out on Olympic Games 100m Breaststroke semi-final place

Darragh missed out on a top 16 qualifying spot but matched his 29th place ranking coming into the event.

He competes again on Tuesday (Day 4 – July 27) in the 200m Breaststroke.

Speaking afterwards to RTE, Darragh said: “It’s great to get that experience out there, it’s a serious pool, and yeah, really looking forward to the 200m.”

Speaking of the support he feels from home he added: “Yeah it’s unreal. It’s great to have everyone’s support, it’s very overwhelming and it’s great to have.”

Watch Rio 2016 Olympian Nicholas Quinn reviews Darragh's display ;

TEAM IRELAND DAY TWO SCHEDULE (ALL TIMES ARE IRISH TIME): JULY 25, 2021

*Note the schedule may be subject to change*

01:50 Rowing – Monika Dukarska and Aileen Crowley -  Women’s Pair, Repechage

02:30 Rowing – Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen - Lightweight Women’s Double, Repechage

03:00 Rowing – Sanita Puspure – Women’s Single, Quarter Final

03:55 Gymnastics – Megan Ryan - Women’s Qualification

04:05 Sailing – Annalise Murphy – Laser Radial Races

04:40 Rowing - Philip Doyle and Ronan Byrne -  Men’s Double, Semi-Final A/B

05:00 Canoeing – Liam Jegou – Men’s Slalom, Heat 1st Run

07:08 Canoeing – Liam Jegou – Men’s Slalom, Heat 2nd Run

09:36 Equestrian – Heike Holstein and Sambuca - Dressage

11:07 Swimming – Danielle Hill – Women’s 100m Backstroke, Heat 3

11:45 Swimming – Mona McSharry – Women’s 100m Breaststroke, Heat 5

12:42 Boxing – Emmet Brennan – Men’s Light Heavyweight, Round of 32

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie