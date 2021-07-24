Brave swim not enough as Longford's Darragh Greene misses out on Olympic Games 100m Breaststroke semi-final place

Longford's Darragh Greene unfortunately missed out in his bid to qualify for the semi-finals of the Men's 100m Breaststroke at the Tokyo Olympics this afternoon.

In an ultra competitive Heat 4 (there were seven heats in total), the Newtownforbes swimmer found himself in Lane 2 and he produced a very solid swim.

At the halfway stage of the race Darragh was positioned in 4th place with a time of 28.36.

Over the closing 50 metres, #TeamIreland Olympics Games debutant Darragh dug deep and managed to power his way into third place at one stage, giving Longfordians glued to their TV screens plenty of reason to cheer on their local hero.

However, he had to be content with a 4th place finish and a time of 1:00.30, which is almost 0.6 of a second outside his Irish record time for the 100m breaststroke which stands at 59.76.

Coincidentally, going into the Games Darragh was ranked 29th in world in Men's 100m Breaststroke and with all heats completed, his time was 29th fastest.

The fastest 16 in the heats go through to the semi-finals.

Darragh will swim in the last of the five heats in the 200m Breaststroke on Tuesday next (July 27) at 11.50am (Irish time).