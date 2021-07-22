Search our Archive

22/07/2021

1452599005378
1452599028110

Longford swimmer Patrick Flanagan selected for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Team Ireland will be big in Japan: August 24 to September 5

patrick flanagan

Longford swimmer Patrick Flanagan pictured during a Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games team announcement in Dublin Pic: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

Longford swimmer Patrick Flanagan has been selected to represent Ireland at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games (August 24 to September 5) with the team announcement taking place at Abbotstown in Dublin this Thursday.

It is another very proud achievement for Longford Swimming Club with Darragh Greene currently preparing for the 100m Breaststroke heats at the Tokyo Olympics this Saturday, starting at 12.55pm. 

Patrick Flanagan achieved a personal best time of 1.19.34 in the S6 100m Freestyle at the World Para Swimming European Open Championships in Funchal, Madeira back in May. 

Speaking after that race, Patrick said: "Absolutely buzzing with that to be honest. I’m in a good place, my freestyle in particular is in a good place."

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie