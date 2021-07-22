Longford swimmer Patrick Flanagan selected for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Longford swimmer Patrick Flanagan pictured during a Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games team announcement in Dublin Pic: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
Longford swimmer Patrick Flanagan has been selected to represent Ireland at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games (August 24 to September 5) with the team announcement taking place at Abbotstown in Dublin this Thursday.
It is another very proud achievement for Longford Swimming Club with Darragh Greene currently preparing for the 100m Breaststroke heats at the Tokyo Olympics this Saturday, starting at 12.55pm.
Patrick Flanagan achieved a personal best time of 1.19.34 in the S6 100m Freestyle at the World Para Swimming European Open Championships in Funchal, Madeira back in May.
Speaking after that race, Patrick said: "Absolutely buzzing with that to be honest. I’m in a good place, my freestyle in particular is in a good place."
More News
Senator Micheal Carrigy wants the Government to provide additional supports to Ireland's hospitality sector
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.