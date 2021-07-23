WATCH | Longford swimming club bursting with pride as it gets behind Darragh Greene and wishes him well in Olympic Games

There is a great excitement and a huge sense of anticipation in Longford Swimming Club ahead of Darragh Greene going into action at the Tokyo Olympics.
Longford Olympian Darragh Greene will swim at 12.32pm in the 100m Breaststroke heats this Saturday
Darragh Greene will dive into the Tokyo Aquatics Centre pool this Saturday to compete in the heats of the 100m Breaststroke, swimming at 12.32pm (Irish time), and should he succeed in qualifying for the semi-finals the Longford Olympian will be back in action in the early hours of Sunday morning due to the 8 hours time difference in Japan.
A collective of people helped Longford’s Darragh Greene along his Olympic journey
As a youngster, growing up in Newtownforbes, Darragh Greene never thought that one day he’d be an Olympian. However, the multiple national record holder swimming ace will achieve the incredible feat at the rescheduled 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.
Darragh Greene will dive into the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Saturday, July 24 to compete in the heats of the 100m Breaststroke, swimming at 12.32pm (Irish time).
His former coaches and friends at Longford Swimming Club, former teachers at Scoil Mhuire Newtownforbes and St Mel's College are wishing him well as he realises his dream of competing on the world stage.
