Longford Olympian Darragh Greene will swim at 12.32pm in the 100m Breaststroke heats this Saturday

Darragh Greene will dive into the Olympic pool this Saturday for the heats of the 100m Breaststroke, 12.32pm (Irish time) Pic: Seb Daly/Sportsfile
Darragh Greene will dive into the Tokyo Aquatics Centre pool this Saturday to compete in the heats of the 100m Breaststroke, swimming at 12.32pm (Irish time), and should he succeed in qualifying for the semi-finals the Longford Olympian will be back in action in the early hours of Sunday morning due to the 8 hours time difference in Japan.
Darragh will be competing in the 100m Breaststroke in the fourth (Lane 2) of the seven heats and will swim in the last (Lane 8) of the five heats in the 200m Breaststroke on Tuesday next (July 27) at 11.50am (Irish time).
No matter what happens in Tokyo it has been a wonderful achievement for the Longford swimming star to get this far and the extremely talented 25-year-old athlete from Newtownforbes is living the Olympic dream which is about to become a reality.
“Although the excitement is mounting, Darragh is very cool and focused and hopefully things will go according to plan,” stated his dad Brian when he spoke to the Leader.
