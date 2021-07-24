Draws made for the 2021 Longford GAA Championships

The draws for the 2021 Longford GAA Championships were made after the Lory Meagher Cup semi-final against Fermanagh at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday.
There is a new format in the battle for this year’s county senior football title with the 12 clubs divided into two groups of six.
The group winners will qualify for the semi-finals while the second and third placed teams will make it through to the quarter-finals. The bottom team in each group will meet in a relegation play-off
There is a significant change to this year’s Intermediate Football Championship with the second strings of four senior clubs - Colmcille, Killoe, Clonguish and Longford Slashers - competing for the Gerry Hennessy Cup.
There are two groups in the Intermediate grade and the same format will apply in the Junior Football Championship with Ballymore dropping down to the third tier competition this year.
Clonguish Gaels, Longford Slashers and the title holders Wolfe Tones Mostrim will compete in the Senior Hurling Championship.
The 2021 county championship draws are as follows:
Peter Hanley Motors 2021 Senior Football Championship
Group 1: Killoe Emmet Og, Carrickedmond, Fr Manning Gaels, Colmcille, Mostrim and Longford Slashers
Group 2: Rathcline, St Mary’s Granard, Dromard, Mullinalaghta St Columba’s, Abbeylara and Clonguish
Round 1 Fixtures
Group 1
Fr Manning Gaels v Killoe Emmet Og
Longford Slashers v Mostrim
Colmcille v Carrickedmond
Group 2
Rathcline v St Mary’s Granard
Clonguish v Mullinalaghta St Columba’s
Dromard v Abbeylara
2021 Senior Hurling Championship
Round 1
Clonguish Gaels v Wolfe Tones Mostrim
Longford Slashers a bye
2021 Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship
Group 1: St Brigid’s Killashee, Ballymahon, Cashel, Colmcille (second string) and Killoe Emmet Og (second string)
Group 2: Ardagh Moydow, Sean Connolly’s, Kenagh, Clonguish (second string) and Longford Slashers (second string)
Round 1 Fixtures
Group 1
Colmcille v St Brigid’s Killashee
Killoe Emmet Og v Cashel
Ballymahon a bye
Group 2
Sean Connolly’s v Longford Slashers
Ardagh Moydow v Kenagh
Clonguish a bye
2021 Junior Football Championship
Group 1: Mullinalaghta St Columba’s, St Mary’s Granard, Rathcline, Ardagh Moydow and Legan Sarsfields
Group 2: Fr Manning Gaels, Carrickedmond, Dromard, Young Grattans and Ballymore
Round 1 Fixtures
Group 1
Ardagh Moydow v Rathcline
St Mary’s Granard v Mullinalaghta St Columba’s
Legan Sarsfields a bye
Group 2
Dromard v Ballymore
Carrickedmond v Fr Manning Gaels
Young Grattans a bye
