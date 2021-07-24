Search our Archive

Draws made for the 2021 Longford GAA Championships

New format in the battle for this year’s county senior football title

The draws for the 2021 Longford GAA Championships were made after the Lory Meagher Cup semi-final against Fermanagh at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday. 

There is a new format in the battle for this year’s county senior football title with the 12 clubs divided into two groups of six. 

The group winners will qualify for the semi-finals while the second and third placed teams will make it through to the quarter-finals. The bottom team in each group will meet in a relegation play-off

There is a significant change to this year’s Intermediate Football Championship with the second strings of four senior clubs - Colmcille, Killoe, Clonguish and Longford Slashers - competing for the Gerry Hennessy Cup.

There are two groups in the Intermediate grade and the same format will apply in the Junior Football Championship with Ballymore dropping down to the third tier competition this year.  

Clonguish Gaels, Longford Slashers and the title holders Wolfe Tones Mostrim will compete in the Senior Hurling Championship.

The 2021 county championship draws are as follows:

Peter Hanley Motors 2021 Senior Football Championship


Group 1: Killoe Emmet Og, Carrickedmond, Fr Manning Gaels, Colmcille, Mostrim and Longford Slashers


Group 2: Rathcline, St Mary’s Granard, Dromard, Mullinalaghta St Columba’s, Abbeylara and Clonguish


Round 1 Fixtures

Group 1

Fr Manning Gaels v Killoe Emmet Og 

Longford Slashers v Mostrim

Colmcille v Carrickedmond

Group 2

Rathcline v St Mary’s Granard

Clonguish v Mullinalaghta St Columba’s

Dromard v Abbeylara


2021 Senior Hurling Championship

Round 1

Clonguish Gaels v Wolfe Tones Mostrim

Longford Slashers a bye 


2021 Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship


Group 1: St Brigid’s Killashee, Ballymahon, Cashel, Colmcille (second string) and Killoe Emmet Og (second string)


Group 2: Ardagh Moydow, Sean Connolly’s, Kenagh, Clonguish (second string) and Longford Slashers (second string)

Round 1 Fixtures

Group 1

Colmcille v St Brigid’s Killashee

Killoe Emmet Og v Cashel

Ballymahon a bye

Group 2

Sean Connolly’s v Longford Slashers

Ardagh Moydow v Kenagh

Clonguish a bye

2021 Junior Football Championship

Group 1: Mullinalaghta St Columba’s, St Mary’s Granard, Rathcline, Ardagh Moydow and Legan Sarsfields


Group 2: Fr Manning Gaels, Carrickedmond, Dromard, Young Grattans and Ballymore

Round 1 Fixtures

Group 1

Ardagh Moydow v Rathcline

St Mary’s Granard v Mullinalaghta St Columba’s

Legan Sarsfields a bye 

Group 2

Dromard v Ballymore

Carrickedmond v Fr Manning Gaels

Young Grattans a bye 


 

