25/07/2021

Sligo sink Longford who now face into the relegation play-offs

TG4 Ladies Football All-Ireland Intermediate Championship Group A: Round 3

longford ladies football

Orla Nevin pictured in action for Longford against Sligo in the All-Ireland Intermediate Championship Round 3 game Pic: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Deniese O'Flaherty

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

Longford ladies are facing into the relegation play-offs after losing for a second time in Group A of the All-Ireland Intermediate Championship.

Sligo . . . 4-10     Longford . . . 1-11

With both teams finishing level on points, the final positions were decided on the head to head regulation and Sligo survive courtesy of their comfortable win at the Boyle grounds on Sunday.

After losing their previous two games, Sligo deserved their first success in this year's championship and were first to nearly every ball. They played a lovely brand of football and their forwards were clinical. 

Longford struggled, despite making a fine start to the game. They were down by six at one stage in the first half but cut the gap to one going in at the break (3-3 to 1-8) with Emer Heaney getting the goal in stoppage time.

Brian Noonan's side only scored three points in the second half and are now pitched into a battle to avoid the drop into the Junior grade next year with the relegation semi-final against Roscommon to be played on August 21/22. 

SLIGO:  Leonie Gaughan; Aoife Morrisroe, Michelle McNamara, Jacqui Mulligan; Claire Dunne, Lauren Boles, Jade Lyons; Sarah Reynolds (2-1,1-0 pen), Nicola Brennan; Sarah Cunnie, Leah Kelly, Sinead Regan (0-1); Megan McCormack (2-2), Emma Kevany (0-4,3 frees), Denise McGrath (0-1).

Subs:- Maeve Casserly for D McGrath (33 mins); Leah Duffy (0-1) for Kelly (47 mins). 

LONGFORD: Riane McGrath; Katie Crawford, Leanne Keegan, Aisling Cosgrove; Orla Nevin, Eimear O’Brien, Clare Farrell; Niamh Darcy, Kara Shannon; Louise Monaghan, Sarah Shannon (0-2), Michelle Farrell (0-3, 0-1 free); Aoife Darcy, Emer Heaney (1-1), Ciara Healy (0-3).

Subs:- Grace Shannon (0-1) for K Shannon (30 mins); Lauren McGuire (0-1) for S Shannon (42 mins); Ciara Mulligan for E O’Brien (injured) and Caoimhe Lohan for N Darcy (50 mins); Anna McDonnell for A Darcy (54 mins). 

Referee: Siobhan Coyle (Donegal). 

