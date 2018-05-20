Longford GAA results scoreboard
Longford GAA results scoreboard
Juvenile Football League Division 1
Mon, 14 May, Venue: Emmet Park, (Round 7), Killoe Og - Longford Slashers W/O
Juvenile Football League Division 2
Thu, 17 May, Venue: Monaduff, (Round 1), St Vincent's 2-4 Wolfe Tones Og 4-21
Also read: Sean McCormack back in action for Longford in challenge game against Cork
Juvenile Football League Division 3
Wed, 16 May, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Round 3), St. Dominic's 5-14 Western Gaels 5-8
Minor Football League Division 1
Wed, 16 May, Venue: Higginstown, (Round 5), Granard/Ballymore - Longford Slashers W/O
Sun, 20 May, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 6), Clonguish Og W/O Granard/Ballymore -
Minor Football League Division 2
Mon, 14 May, Venue: Clonbonny, (Round 4), Western Gaels 0-11 St. Francis 3-16
Wed, 16 May, Venue: Páirc Chiarán, (Round 5), Southern Gaels - Northern Gaels W/O
Minor Football League Division 3
Tue, 15 May, Venue: Leo Casey Park, (Round 5), Ballymahon Forgney Gaels 3-7 St. Colmcille's 10-12
Tue, 15 May, Venue: Monaduff, (Round 5), St Vincent's 6-8 Clonbroney 3-10
Tue, 15 May, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Round 5), St. Dominic's 5-7 St. Patrick's Og 4-12
Also read: Joe O’Brien shoots nine points as Longford beat Louth in the Nicky Rackard Cup
Minor Reserve Football League Division 1 Group 1
Sat, 19 May, Venue: Michael Moran Park, (Round 5), Carrick Sarsfields - Killoe Og W/O
Reserve League 1 Group 1
Sun, 20 May, Venue: Michael Moran Park, (Round 3), Carrickedmond 2-9 Longford Slashers 0-9
Reserve League 1 Group 2
Sat, 19 May, Venue: Devine Park Edgeworthstown, (Round 4), Mostrim (Edgworthstown) W/O Ballymahon -
Reserve League 2 Group 1
Sat, 19 May, Venue: Killashee, (Round 4), St. Brigid's (Killashee) W/O Clonguish -
Summer Football League Group 1
Fri, 18 May, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 1), Clonguish 4-19 Grattan Og 0-9
Summer Football League Group 2
Sat, 19 May, Venue: Mc Gee Park, (Round 1), Colmcille 4-17 Ballymore 0-11
Sat, 19 May, Venue: Maguire Park, (Round 1), Sean Connolly 0-11 Legan Sarsfields 3-9
Under 14 League Division 1
Tue, 15 May, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 3), Clonguish Og 3-7 Killoe Og 10-11
Under 14 League Division 3
Wed, 16 May, Venue: Keenan Park, (Round 7), St. Patrick's Og W/O Killoe Og -
Thu, 17 May, Venue: Clonbonny, (Round 1), Shannon Gaels 2-7 Clonbroney 2-5
Also read: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park will be ready to host Longford versus Meath in Leinster Senior Football Championship
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on