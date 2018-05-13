Glennon Brothers Pearse Park will be ready to host Longford versus Meath in Leinster Senior Football Championship

Longford GAA chiefs have revealed that Glennon Brothers Pearse Park will be the venue for the county's Leinster Senior Football Championship quarter-final clash with Meath on Sunday, May 27 next at 3pm.

At the draw for the Longford club championships last week, County Board Chairperson Eamon Reilly outlined that Pearse Park will be ready for the Meath match.



An appeal to An Bord Pleanala against the decision of Longford County Council to grant planning permission for the Pearse Park refurbishment works to proceed was withdrawn last December.

David Blessington Concrete Works Ltd, Granard was subsequently awarded the contract for the €2.5 million refurbishment project and work commenced in earnest during March. It is expected that the upgrade will be complete by September.



While all works won't be finished by May 27, Leinster Council and Longford GAA are confident that there will be sufficient capacity and no health and safety concerns at the venue, thereby paving the way for the eagerly awaited encounter against the Royal County to proceed as planned.



Tickets for the Longford v Meath game are on sale and the game will bring a significant economic boost to the town of Longford, not to mention, the benefit of home soil for Denis Connerton and his team.

