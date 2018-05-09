Longford Senior Football Championship: Killoe, Dromard and Slashers will clash in the toughest group

The draw for the 2018 Peter Hanley Motors Longford Senior Football Championship was made at the County Board meeting in Aras Ui Bhriain, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Wednesday night with Killoe, Dromard and Slashers clashing in the toughest group.

While two of the clubs in the so called ‘group of death’ will qualify for the quarter-finals, the bottom team will end up in the relegation play-offs.

Mullinalaghta St Columba’s, generally regarded as the Connolly Cup favourites in their quest to complete a magnificent three-in-a-row, will meet Colmcille, Carrickedmond and St Mary’s Granard in Group 2 with three teams making it through to the last eight.

Abbeylara, Clonguish, Mostrim and Ballymahon will battle it out in Group 1 to determine the other three places in the quarter-finals.

Some very intriguing games are in prospect, particularly in the Group 3 minefield, and the eagerly awaited 2018 Senior Football Championship is scheduled to start in the third week of July.

Group 1 - Abbeylara, Clonguish, Mostrim and Ballymahon

Group 2 - Mullinalaghta St Columba’s, Colmcille, Carrickedmond and St Mary’s Granard

Group 3 - Killoe Emmet Og, Dromard and Longford Slashers

Group 1 - First Round Fixtures: Abbeylara v Clonguish and Mostrim v Ballymahon

Group 2 - First Round Fixtures: Mullinalaghta St Columba’s v Colmcille and Carrickedmond v St Mary’s Granard

Group 3 - First Round Fixture: Dromard v Longford Slashers with a bye for Killoe Emmet Og

Quarter-Finals (Open Draw): Three teams to qualify from Groups 1 & 2 plus two teams to qualify from Group 3.

Semi-Finals: Winners QF 1 v Winner QF2. Winner QF 3 v Winner QF4.

Relegation 2018: Bottom team in each of the three groups play each other with bottom team relegated.

Mulleady Group 2018 Intermediate Football Championship Draw

Nine teams will compete for the Gerry Hennessy Cup in the Mulleady Group 2018 Intermediate Football Championship with Sean Connolly’s, Fr Manning Gaels, Ardagh/Moydow and Cashel drawn to face each other in the most difficult group with three teams to qualify for the knockout stages.

The title holders Rathcline are pitted in Group 1 along with neighbouring rivals St Brigid’s Killashee with Kenagh, Young Grattans and Ballymore also in the battle to determine which three clubs will make further progress.

Group 1 - Rathcline, St Brigid’s Killashee, Kenagh, Young Grattans and Ballymore

Group 2 - Sean Connolly’s, Fr Manning Gaels, St Patrick’s Ardagh/Moydow and Cashel

Group 1 - First Round Fixtures: Rathcline v St Brigid’s Killashee and Young Grattans v Ballymore with a bye for Kenagh

Group 2 - First Round Fixtures: Sean Connolly’s v Fr Manning Gaels and Ardagh/Moydow v Cashel

The top team in each group will qualify directly for the semi-finals while the second and third placed teams in each group will qualify for the quarter-finals.

The bottom team in each group play each other with the loser relegated to Junior in 2019.

Junior Championship

Legan Sarsfields plus second strings of senior and intermediate clubs.