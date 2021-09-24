Feast of theatrical treats from Longford’s future stars at Backstage Theatre

Some of the cast of Backstage Youth Theatre 2021 rehearsing for Group House Wedding - which will be staged this weekend at Backstage Theatre
Backstage Theatre is thrilled to be back working with the wonderful Backstage Youth Theatre on their 2021 production.
Every year Backstage teams the members of BYT up with a professional director who works with the young actors throughout the months of August and September.
Don't miss this feast of bite-sized theatrical treats from Longford’s future stars this Saturday, September 25 (3pm & 5pm) & Sunday, September 26 at 3pm. Tickets €10 & €5 available on 043 33 47888 or www.backstage.ie
