Search

24/09/2021

Feast of theatrical treats from Longford’s future stars at Backstage Theatre

Feast of theatrical treats from Longford’s future stars at Backstage Theatre

Some of the cast of Backstage Youth Theatre 2021 rehearsing for Group House Wedding - which will be staged this weekend at Backstage Theatre

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Backstage Theatre is thrilled to be back working with the wonderful Backstage Youth Theatre on their 2021 production.

Every year Backstage teams the members of BYT up with a professional director who works with the young actors throughout the months of August and September.

Down Memory Lane | Remember this stylish fashion show from Longford in 2013?

Longford Leader signs agreement with Google to bring Google Showcase to our readers

Down Memory Lane | Recognise anyone you know from this gallery of Longford graduation photos from 2015?



It's an incredible opportunity for these young theatre enthusiasts to learn from some of the best in the business.

This year the members are lucky enough to work with award-winning theatre maker Aonghus Óg McAnally.

After a month-long intensive devising process the members have created three brand new bespoke short plays for the new normal, Group, House, Wedding, which will premiere this Saturday & Sunday at Backstage.

In "Antagonistic Anonymous", with their financial future on the line, a group therapy session threatens to spiral out of control – but is every participant really who they seem?

In "Leaving is Easier", a grieving family reunites to tackle the difficult issues in the aftermath of their father’s death. Will the siblings survive, or is it finally time to settle old scores?

And In "Celine’s Big Day" we witness a wedding where anything that can go wrong does go wrong, even things you’d presume couldn’t.

Supported by Arts Council Ireland, LWETB, Longford Arts Office. BYT is a proud member of Youth Theatre Ireland

Don't miss this feast of bite-sized theatrical treats from Longford’s future stars this Saturday, September 25 (3pm & 5pm) & Sunday, September 26 at 3pm. Tickets €10 & €5 available on 043 33 47888 or www.backstage.ie   

Major extension for Lanesboro Community College

Longford businesses receive €112,848 through Online Retail Scheme

Longford model Maura Higgins reveals she has 'some really exciting projects in the pipeline'

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media