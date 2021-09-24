Search

24/09/2021

Longford businesses receive €112,848 through Online Retail Scheme

Longford businesses receive €112,848 through Online Retail Scheme

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Businesses in Longford received funding of €112,848 from the Online Retail Scheme to date through grants of between €10,000 and €25,000. 

The Online Retail Scheme was first launched in 2018 to aid retailers in increasing their customer base and extending their offering to include an online platform.

Two Longford food producers among Blas na hÉireann 2021 finalists

Longford business announced as finalist in prestigious Retail Excellence National Store of the Year Awards

Jobs Alert | Exceed your potential... Panelto Foods based in Longford is hiring

The Covid-19 Online Retail Scheme was set up in response to the pandemic and the urgent need for retailers to increase their online capability.

To date, the Scheme has provided funding of over €19 million to more than 500 businesses across the country.

Senator Micheál Carrigy said, “Businesses across Longford have benefited from the Online Retail Scheme since its inception in 2018, but it’s been of particular help to retailers over the past 18 months as it allowed them to continue trading while their doors were shut.

“Businesses that had never traded online previously had to completely pivot their businesses when the country went into lockdown last year and were able to do so with the help of funding from the Scheme.

“I’m delighted to say today that Longford businesses have received €112,848 in funding through the Scheme. For many of these retailers, the ability to trade online was the most significant factor in keeping their businesses open and protecting local jobs.

“The three rounds of the Online Retail Scheme to date are currently being reviewed and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar recently signalled his intention to open a further round of applications for funding later this year.

“In addition to the Online Retail Scheme, the Trading Online Voucher Scheme, administered by Local Enterprise Offices, offers vouchers of up to €2,500 to help businesses develop their online trading capabilities.

“I would encourage any business in Longford that has not already applied for the voucher to contact their Local Enterprise Office to find out more about the application process,” Senator Carrigy concluded.

Longford Leader signs agreement with Google to bring Google Showcase to our readers

Longford woman accused of credit card theft escapes conviction

A mother of five who picked up a credit card she found on the ground has escaped criminal conviction despite repeatedly attempting to 'tap and pay' for items in a Longford retail store.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media